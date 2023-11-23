Portable Power Station Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year 2028

The global “Portable Power Station Market” is expected to grow from US$ 211.03 million in 2021 to US$ 295.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.

North America is one of the technologically advanced regions, with the presence of major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The developed countries in the region are known for the adoption of advanced technologies, high standards of living among people, and developed infrastructure in different sectors. The automotive, transportation, electronics, and telecommunications industries in the region are expanding their production scales to cater to surging consumer demands. The huge adoption of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, personal computers, tablets, music players, washing machines, and TVs, in North America is ascribed to the high disposable incomes and technological advancements. The flourished consumer electronics industry is augmenting the growth of the portable power station market in the region.

Get a Sample PDF of report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073358

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

ChargeTech

Drow Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Duracell

EcoFlow

Goal Zero

Jackery, Inc.

Lion Energy

Midland Radio Corporation

Shenzhen Lipower Technology Co., Ltd

SUAOKI

The portable power station market is segmented based on type, capacity, application, battery type, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into solar power and direct power. The direct power segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Based on capacity, the market is categorized into below 500 Wh, 500-1500 Wh, and above 1500 Wh. In 2020, the 500-1500 Wh segment accounted for a substantial share of the market. By application, the market is segmented into emergency power, off-grid power, and others. The emergency power segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Based on battery type, the market is bifurcated into sealed lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery. The lithium-ion battery segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Based on geography, the portable power station market size is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.

Buy this report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073358

Portable Power Station Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Direct

Solar Power

By Capacity:

-1500 Wh

Above 1500 Wh

By Application:

Emergency Power

Off-Grid Power

Others

By Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid battery

Lithium Ion Battery

According to the North American camping report 2021, the number of households participating in hiking activities increased to 48.2 million in 2020, while the number of active households participating in these activities in the US increased to 86.1 million from 71.5 million in 2014. Thus, a surge in camping activities in North America, including trekking, fishing, and climbing, is boosting the adoption of portable power stations. Furthermore, the cost of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries is expected to drop in the coming years, thereby encouraging the adoption of these products. Compared to lead-acid batteries, lithium batteries are more efficient, have a longer battery life, and last longer. According to Bloomberg NEF, the cost of lithium-ion batteries has decreased by US$ 156 per kilowatt-hour since 2010 when it was US$ 1,183 kWh/hr. Lithium-ion batteries are widely employed in smart gadgets, and they require the provision of reliable rechargeable power, which may drive the use of power stations.

The overall portable power station market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the portable power station market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the portable power station market.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com