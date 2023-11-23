Railway Connector System Market Focusing on Current Trends Leading with Top Key Players 2028

The “Railway Connector Market“ is expected to grow from US$ 803.50 million in 2021 to US$ 1,150.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing emphasis of government worldwide on increasing the railway network and improving railway infrastructure to strengthen transport infrastructure is driving the growth of the railway connectors market. However, high maintenance costs of rolling stocks and increased complexity in train systems hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, with the growing urbanization, governments worldwide are increasingly deploying metro rail and subway projects, which is expected to flourish the railway connectors market in the coming years. Moreover, government projects, such as Dubai Route 2020 Metro, for building new rail infrastructure and increasing investments in expanding train connectivity are contributing to the growth of the railway sector. In December 2021, two new high-speed railway lines were launched in China’s Central and North-East regions to support regional, social, and economic development. The US positive train control (PTC) systems mandate and increase the need for robust and dependable connectors. In 2021, Indian railways announced the completion of 49 rail projects. Therefore, increasing government investments would surge the number of railway projects, which is expected to boost the growth of the global railway connector market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity Corporation

Smiths Interconnect

HARTING Technology Group

Fischer Connectors SA

TT Electronics

KYOCERA-AVX

Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Schaltbau GmbH

Allied Electronics Corporation

The railway connector market is segmented on the basis of connector type, component, application, and geography. Based connector type, the market is segmented into broad level connector/PCB connector, data connector, pogo pin connectors/spring load connector, power connector, and others. In 2021, the broad level connector/PCB connector segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into backshell and connector body. In 2021, the connector body segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on application, the railway connector market is segmented into light rail/trams, metro, passenger coach, and others. In 2021, the others segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.

Railway Connector Market Segmentation:

By Connector Type:

Board Level Connector/PCB Connector

Data Connector

Pogo Pin Connectors/ Spring Load Connector

Power Connector

Others

By Component:

Backshell

Connector Body

By Application:

Light Rails/Trams

Metro

Passenger Coach

Others

