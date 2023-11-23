Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2028

The “Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market” is projected to reach US$ 256.26 million by 2028 from US$ 79.03 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The blood collection tubes are used for the collection and storage of blood samples for a prolonged time. These tubes provide precision, accuracy, speed, safety, and ease of use during diagnostic procedures, such as liquid biopsy. A liquid biopsy is a noninvasive or a minimally invasive alternative to surgical biopsies that allows doctors to learn tumors in depth by performing certain tests on their blood samples. Cancer DNA traces in the blood can reveal the most suitable treatment for a given patient. The development of numerous specialized measurement techniques have resulted into novel diagnostics such as circulating cell free DNA analysis. . Over the last few years, there has been a surge in interest in the (pre-)analytical conditions associated with the liquid biopsy workflow.

The List of Companies – Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market

PreAnalytix GmbH

Biocept,Inc.

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

STRECK

Norgen Biotek Corp

Exact Sciences Corporation

Greiner AG

MagBio Genomics, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Apostle Sciences

Based on product, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is segmented as Ccf DNA tubes, CfRNA tubes, CTC tubes, GDNA tubes, intracellular RNA tubes, and others. Based on material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. Furthermore, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, by application, is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics and research. On the basis of end-user, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is segmented as genetic diagnostic labs, R&D centers, conventional diagnostic centers, and others.

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Product

ccfDNA Tubes

cfRNA Tubes

CTC Tubes

gDNA Tubes

Intracellular RNA Tubes

Others

By Material

Plastic

Glass

By Application

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Research

By End-User

Genetic Diagnostic Labs

R&D Centres

Conventional Diagnostic Centres

