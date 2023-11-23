Wind Turbine Forging Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2028

The “Wind Turbine Forging Market” is expected to grow from US$ 7,286.13 million in 2022 to US$ 11,154.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is gaining rapid adoption in forging, a manufacturing process that produces the desired shape of a component by applying impact load on the metal. The use of CAE technology in the forging industry has significantly reduced the lead time and errors during product manufacturing. Small and medium-scale industries are adopting CAE technology to help in the forging of blades for turbine applications. It has a cost-effective interface and results in minimal failures during production, making the process more efficient. The CAE technology is highly applicable in the designing and manufacturing forged parts of wind turbines. In addition, many computer programs help predict the load, the optimum die design, and the best preform position before forging. Special purpose programs help with the numerical-control machining of forging parts.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wind turbine forging Market

The COVID-19 pandemic stalled several wind energy-related programs and projects despite the remarkable progress made by the sector before 2020. However, from the second half of 2020, companies involved in developing wind turbine forged materials and components returned to their normal production and sales capacities. According to the Global Wind Energy Council, The global wind industry had a good year in 2021, with almost 94 GW of capacity added worldwide. Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa witnessed records for new onshore installations in 2021. The US, the UK, Spain, China, and India are among the countries with the highest installation of capacities. China accounted for 80% of offshore wind energy capacity added worldwide in 2021. Global net zero commitments and the renewed urgency for achieving energy security are anticipated to propel the number of wind turbine installations, boosting the demand for wind turbine forging.

Wind Turbine Forging Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Seamless Rolled Ring

Open Die Forging

By Component:

Flanges

Blades

Bearings

Gears

Shafts

Others

The overall wind turbine forging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the wind turbine forging market analysis research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the wind turbine forging market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the wind turbine forging market growth with respect to all market segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers-along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders-specializing in the market.

