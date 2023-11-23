3D Avatar Solution Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

The “3D Avatar Solution Market” size is expected to grow to US$ 544.87 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The 3D body scanners are being adopted across industries such as healthcare, fashion, and modern art to provide a 3D replica of the human body for measurements, treatment plans, and modern art development which is fueling the 3D avatar solution market growth. Hence, the demand for advanced 3D scanners and software is increasing across the globe. A few of the notable 3D avatar solution market players operating in the industry includes Texel, LLC;

Get a Sample PDF of report @- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073306

The List of Companies – 3D Avatar Solution Market

MotionWerx LLC

Texel Inc LLC

Osensus GmbH

Bodygee AG

Polyga Inc

IN3D Inc

TG3D Studio Inc

Itseez3D Inc

3D Generation GmbH

NeXR Technologies SE.

In3D; and TG3D Studio. A few of the recent development of new 3D scanning models are listed below:

– In July 2022, TechMed 3D launched a SNAP application for human body 3D models and measurement. The application offered clinicians easy access to 3D body scans and measurements. The scanners enable the doctors to capture accurate body images; hence, the need for manual input of any other body specification is minimal.

– In April 2021, NetVirta announced the launch of Verifyt, its new 3D body scanning application for apparel and footwear brands. The application is designed for both apparel manufacturers and consumers. It is developed to increase fitting efficiency, thereby reducing return rates.

– In July 2020, Artec Europe launched Artec Eva, a full-body 3D scanner for designing and developing human parts. This solution was developed to help in the self-training of medical professionals on COVID-19-related symptoms, thereby enabling them to build real-time treatment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy this report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073306

3D Avatar Solution Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Model:

Stylized

Realistic

Futuristic

By End User:

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Fashion

Others

Media and entertainment, fashion, healthcare, and others are end-users of 3D avatars. The media & entertainment industry mostly uses animation software for television shows, marketing, and promotion, performing realistic stunts, and other activities. Moreover, medical companies are creating 3D avatars for doctors and medical professionals, making the development of new medical products easier, faster, and more efficient. In addition, the growing trend for adopting 3D avatar software among fashion professionals to create new an apparel is propelling the 3D avatar solution market over the forecast period.

The overall 3D avatar solution market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the 3D avatar solution market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the 3D avatar solution market size with respect to all market segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants typically involved in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants-such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders-specializing in the 3D avatar solution market.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com