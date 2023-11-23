Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2028

The “Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market“ is expected to grow from US$ 1,247.20 billion in 2021 to US$ 1,888.57 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Non-alcoholic beverages include various products such as carbonated soft drinks, juices & nectars, bottled waters, dairy-based beverages, alternative dairy beverages, RTD tea & coffee, smoothies, and energy and sports drinks. Over the past few years, awareness regarding health and nutrition increased significantly. Due to hectic working schedules and busy lifestyles, people cannot concentrate on their health and fitness, which leads to various health issues such as diabetes, obesity, skin diseases, eye problems, heart diseases, and cancer. People are increasingly spending on nutrient-enriched food and beverages to boost their health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. This factor created a massive demand for functional food and beverages. Functional beverages usually contain one or more nutrients such as proteins, vitamins & minerals, good carbs, probiotics, and other nutrients that address specific health concerns of consumers. They enhance the overall physical state of the body and reduce the risk of disease progression.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing a surge in health-conscious consumers, creating strong demand for non-alcoholic beverages, including energy drinks and fortified juices. Further, rising health consciousness, increasing awareness of the need for an active lifestyle, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases inspire health-oriented consumers to opt for healthy and sugar-free drinks. This factor also contributes to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market across Asia Pacific. Further, there is a high prevalence of lactose intolerance in Asia Pacific countries such as Japan and South Korea, driving the demand for alternative dairy beverages. This factor also favors the non-alcoholic beverages market growth across Asia Pacific.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices and Nectars

Bottled Water

Dairy-based Beverages

Dairy Alternative Beverages

Ready-to-drink Tea and Coffee

By Packaging Type:

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

By Category:

Sugar-free

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

The overall size of global non-alcoholic beverages market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the non-alcoholic beverages market.

