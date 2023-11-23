Lipidomics Equipment Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

The Lipidomics Equipment Market is projected to reach US$ 2,662.67 million by 2028 from US$ 1,025.38 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the technological advancements in mass spectrometry and growing applications of lipidomics in biomedical sciences. However, premium product pricing hampers the lipidomics equipment market growth. Lipidomics is an emerging field of biological science that involves the analysis of lipids. Lipidomics involves system-level quantitation and identification of several networks and pathways of cellular lipids and interaction with other proteins and moieties. The need for accurate disease diagnosis, growth in demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in lipidomics, and huge investments from the public and private sectors for R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Thermofisher Scientific Creative Proteomics IonBench Shimadzu Europe GMbH Bruker Agilent Technologies Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Sciex Metabolon, Inc. Cayman Chemical

Based on type, the lipidomics equipment market is segmented into targeted and untargeted. The targeted segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By offerings, the lipidomics equipment market is segmented into MS-based lipidomics technique, assays for lipid metabolism, lipid flux using heavy isotope labeled precursors, software and services. The MS-based lipidomics technique, assays for lipid metabolism segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By services, the lipidomics technique market is segmented into biomarker identification, bioinformation analysis and data interpretation, molecular analysis of a broad (Phospho) Lipids (Lipid Fingerprinting), Semiquantitative and Quantitative Analysis, Lipid Flux Studies.

The biomarker identification segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the lipidomics equipment market during the forecast period. By end user, the lipidomics equipment market is categorized into molecular research, cellular research, clinical research, tissue and organ research, data research, organism research, technical services and prototyping, production, and others.

In March 2022, Lipotype GmbH, Lund University, and the Twincore Centre for Experimental and Clinical Infection Research, together, demonstrated that the measurement of lipids in the blood could be used for predicting the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Researchers from this group believe lipidome analysis is likely to emerge as a faster and cheaper method for the diagnosis of these diseases, compared to traditional assays. In February 2022, researchers from the Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing performed liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS)-based targeted lipidomics assay on 311 study participants. This study represents the potential application of Lung Cancer Artificial Intelligence Detector v2.0 for lipidomics-based large-scale population screening, particularly for populations with a high risk of lung cancer. The researchers identified nine lipid profiles associated with early-stage lung cancer during this study.

The biopharmaceutical industry invests enormously in research and development. China and India, together, generate a huge demand for lipidomics equipment due to the large number of projects that are underway in several end-user industries in these countries. Further, key market players are establishing new R&D and innovation centers in Asian countries and collaborating with local players to harness opportunities provided by these countries. For instance, Shimadzu (China) Co., Ltd. established the China MS Center was at its Beijing branch in October 2015 to conduct research and development activities. The development is aimed at increasing the market share of its mass spectrometer brand, as well as to promote joint research and development projects in the country.

Further, government and private universities are undertaking several initiatives to spread awareness about lipidomics and its applications. For example, in 2018, the Department of Science and Technology (DST-FIST) of the Government of India and Amity University established Amity Lipidomics Research Facility (ALRF). In August 2022, Amity University conducted a week-long “hands-on training on materials characterization, lipidomics, and proteomics technique,” which was sponsored by the DST under its “Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI).” Moreover, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR) also opened a lipidomic center in India in 2016. The center provides access to a wide range of instruments required for high-end lipid research.

