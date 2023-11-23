Nasal Irrigation Devices Market Size is Expected to Boost the Demand and Growth by 2028

The Nasal Irrigation Devices Market is expected to grow from US$ 289.30 million in 2021 to US$ 920.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2028.

A rise in the prevalence of nasal allergies and infectious diseases, and increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of nasal irrigation fuel the overall market growth.

Nasal irrigation is a process of cleaning the nasal cavity by using irrigation devices, which helps in the removal of debris, mucus, and allergens. Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the cases of allergies and infectious diseases affecting the upper respiratory tract. There has been a significant surge in sinusitis, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, and other post-operative conditions, which require nasal irrigation for a speedy recovery; further inflammation and bacterial deposition may worsen the conditions. According to a report by the Sinus & Allergy Wellness Center, sinusitis affects 30 million adults annually in the US; ~11.6% of American adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of sinusitis has affected the activities of an individual, aiding the demand for nasal irrigation and driving the nasal irrigation devices market.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073674

The List of Companies –

Air Liquide Medical Systems NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. Stryker Corporation SinuPulse; Heal Force Bremed Limited RhinoSystems, Inc. Flaem Nuova S.p.A. Medtronic Plc Bayer AG

Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into manual nasal irrigators, electric nasal irrigators, and battery-powered nasal irrigators. The manual nasal irrigators segment is further segmented into neti pot, squeeze bottle, and baby bulb syringe. The manual nasal irrigators segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the battery-powered nasal irrigators segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend for portable healthcare products. Based on patient type, the nasal irrigation devices market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics. In 2021, the adult segment held a larger market share. It is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The market growth for the adult segment is ascribed to the rising geriatric population, facing sinus infections, allergies, colds, and flu. Based on application, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into sinus, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, post-operative respiratory conditions, and others. In 2021, the sinus segment held the largest share of the market. The market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on end user, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and others. In 2021, the home care settings segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is expected register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Geographic Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global nasal irrigation devices market, whereas the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is attributed to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare, growing practice of nasal cavity washing, increasing prevalence of sinusitis, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes.

The nasal irrigation devices market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by China, India, and Japan. The market growth is attributed to the rising incidences of allergies, growing awareness of nasal irrigation devices, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technologically advancements in the manufacturing of nasal irrigation devices.

Market Opportunities of Nasal Irrigation Devices Market

Nasal irrigation, which is now adopted worldwide, has a long history dating back to Ayurveda. Nevertheless, nasal irrigation devices have evolved notably from squeeze bottles to neti pots. Battery-powered and electric nasal irrigation devices, which are gaining considerable popularity, allow a consistent flow of saline water into the nasal cavity. Developing economies in Asia Pacific, and South and Central America are focused on the development and use of such devices. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk launched the first electric nasal cleanser ever made in Indonesia under the brand name Elvasense Portable Nasal Washer. The continued development of novel devices for better results and an increase in the production of nasal irrigation devices in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073674

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 By Product Type

1.3.2 By Patient Type

1.3.3 By Application

1.3.4 By End User

1.3.5 By Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com