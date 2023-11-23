A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Shows Expected Growth from 2022-2028 With Upcoming Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers

The A2P SMS and CPaaS Market is projected to grow from US$ 71.07 billion in 2022 to US$ 101.77 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The adoption of communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions is becoming increasingly popular among businesses as they strive to enhance and simplify their interactions with customers in the digital age. CPaaS solutions enable the integration of various communication modes, such as voice messaging and video, which helps businesses to streamline their customer experience. Although there is significant hype surrounding applications-focused businesses in this field, the R&D costs required to dominate the CPaaS market are high. Twilio, for instance, has already invested a massive amount in R&D and is close to achieving this position, having spent US$ 391.4 million on R&D, with revenues of US$1.134 billion and an operating loss of US$369.8 million. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have shifted toward digital channels to support customer communications, leading to growth in the A2P SMS and CPaaS Market.

The List of Companies –

8X8 Inc. Avaya Inc. Cisco Systems Intelepeer Cloud Communications Messagebird B.V. Plivo Inc. Twilio Inc. Vonage Holdings Corp. Voximplant (Zingaya, Inc.) Wazo Communication Inc.

The geographical segmentation includes North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Pakistan, and Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest of MEA), and SAM (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SAM).

North America, which comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is among the major global economies and is projected to hold the largest share in the A2P SMS and CPaaS Market. The adoption rate of advanced technologies in this region is increasing, which is expected to propel market growth. Implementing innovative technologies such as machine learning and industrial automation, coupled with the growing digitalization in various regional organizations, is expected to drive market growth further.

Additionally, North America is becoming a hub for several industrial sectors, including IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and energy & utilities, which have a large client base and offer new opportunities for CPaaS providers. In North America, businesses frequently use cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions and obtain customer feedback through digital channels such as social media, contact centers, web portals, and mobile phones. As a result, North America’s A2P SMS and CPaaS Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A variety of digital channels such as web portals, social media, contact centers, and mobile phones are used by numerous organizations in North America to gather customer feedback data, appointment confirmations and reminders, delivery tracking information, and other information. The US is a significant adopter and innovator of CPaaS, with strong technology acquisition and supporting infrastructure, making it a lucrative market. Thus, these factors are likely to drive growth in the US’s A2P SMS and CPaaS Market during the forecast period. For instance, MessageBird, a US-based company, offers a powerful and comprehensive CPaaS solution that reduces entry barriers for first-time customers by providing a free-to-use solution tier with minimal usage restrictions. As a result, demand for the CPaaS market is increasing throughout North America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 By Component

1.3.2 By Channel

1.3.3 By Enterprise Size

1.3.4 By Industry

1.3.5 By Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

