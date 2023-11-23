IFF Systems Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The IFF (Identification, Friend, or Foe) systems are cryptographic identification electronic systems designed to identify the intent of the approaching aircraft. Modernization of military and defense infrastructure has resulted in the wide-scale adoption of IFF systems. Growing security concerns have further created the need for such systems. Positive outlook from the military sector across North America, Europe, and APAC regions is expected to drive the IFF systems market over the coming years. The IFF systems market is anticipated to register high growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of these systems across various military platforms along with increasing military aircraft deliveries. However, stringent regulations in defense sector may hamper the growth of the IFF systems market. On the other hand, advancements in radar technology are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

