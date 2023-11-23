Pharmaceutical Warehousing – A Look at the Competitive Landscape

Pharmaceutical warehousing involves physical movement of medicinal stock in and out of a medical store warehouse. Also, it ensures the constant flow and availability of essential quality health commodities in a timely and cost-efficient manner and appropriate quantities through the supply chain system.

The pharmaceutical warehousing market is driving due to the rising need for pharmaceutical products in day to day life. However, stringent regulations may hamper market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance pharmaceutical warehousing, focus on research, and increase in research funding contribute to the growth of the market for pharmaceutical warehousing.

The pharmaceutical warehousing market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as non-cold chain warehouse and cold chain warehouse. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as pharmaceutical factory, pharmacy, hospital and other applications.

Alloga

Bio Pharma Logisics

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Hanse Service Intern. Fachspedition GmbH

ADAllen Pharma

WH BOWKER LTD

Pulleyn Transport Ltd

TIBA

Schenker AG

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DACHSER Group SE and Co. KG

