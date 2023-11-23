Carbon Capture and Storage Market to 2030 – Assessment of Global & Regional Impact

Carbon capture and storage is the emission reduction process that is involved in capturing carbon dioxide from various different sources of emission, then separating it from other gases and transferring it to a suitable location for the storage. This technology is being adopted and implemented across the globe considering the cumulative commitment of industrial stakeholders in limiting CO2 emissions coupled with ongoing dominant role of fossil fuels in energy generation. The major factors that are boosting the growth of the carbon capture and storage market are the increasing demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government regulations towards GHG emissions. In addition, the boosting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the carbon capture and storage market growth in the coming years.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. Aker Solutions ASA

2. Carbon Engineering Ltd.

3. Chevron Corporation

4. Equinor ASA

5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

6. Halliburton Company

7. NRG Energy, Inc.

8. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

9. Royal Dutch Shell plc

10. Schlumberger