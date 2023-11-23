Cell Expansion Market is Growing at a CAGR of 15.6% by 2027: Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cell Expansion Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Cell Type, Application, End User’, the global cell expansion market is projected to reach US$ 42,837.11 Mn in 2027 from US$ 11,929.43 Mn in 2018. The cell expansion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell expansion market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006576/

The global cell expansion market, based on the product, was segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. These consumables are essential components of any laboratory experiment hence they are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of consumables in research and development activity in cell expansion in the future.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines and rising prevalence of cancer. However, the risk contamination during cell expansion is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The cell expansion market majorly consists of players such as BD, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, General Electric Company, Corning Incorporated, Miltenyi Biotec, Danaher, Lonza and STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, under its brand Gibco, introduced Gibco BenchStable Media.

Inquire before Buying Copy of Fertility Testing Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006576/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876