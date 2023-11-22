Complete Guide On 2023 – Automotive Wiring Harness

Automobiles of today have evolved with large number of electronic integrations. The dashboard, infotainment systems, and head-up-display units in an automobile require large number of electronic components. As these electronic systems are becoming a common accessory, consumers and automakers have pushed the component suppliers for more innovations and integrations. Consumers demand for more intuitive technology, thus pushes automotive OEMs to look for best-in-class technology and features. Availability of large amounts of accessible content for entertainment and sources of information have left consumers demanding for more features integrated in the vehicle. These factors together would have a positive impact on the growth of automotive wiring harness market.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Type

Main Harness

Auxiliary Harness

ICE Harness

Others (AC/DC charging, high voltage auxiliaries, traction, 3-phase)