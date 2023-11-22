EMC Testing Market 2021 to 2028 in North America: Industry Insights and Forecast

North America EMC Testing Market was valued at US$ 530.27 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 714.55 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The EMC testing market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Favorable economic and social conditions for the development and adoption of modern technologies—including supportive government policies, vast industrialization, high GDP and GDP per capita, developed infrastructure, and robust healthcare industry—make North America one of the prominent regions for The EMC testing market players. The consumer electronics industry is booming in the region due to the high adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, HVAC systems, washing machines, and television sets. Moreover, the continuous progress in the adoption of 5G networks is creating strong opportunities for The EMC testing market players. According to Ericsson’s mobility report, North America has the second-largest penetration of 5G devices, after Asia Pacific. Several network providers have already rolled out 5G services focusing on mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA). Further, the number of 5G subscriptions is expected to increase at a faster rate than that of 4G in the coming years, and by 2026, the region is projected to hold the largest share of the total 5G subscriptions in the world, accounting for 360 million subscriptions.

AMETEK, Inc.

Bureau Veritas

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

NTS

SGS SA

TÜV SÜ

UL, LLC

The leading players of the North America EMC Testing industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America EMC Testing players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America EMC Testing Market – By Offering

Hardware and Software

Services

North America EMC Testing Market – By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

North America EMC Testing Market – By End-Use

Consumer Appliances and Electronics

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

IT and Telecommunications

Medical

Industrial

Others

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the North America EMC Testing market.

Table of Contents: North America EMC Testing Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America EMC Testing

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

