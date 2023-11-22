Gastroparesis in North America: Current Trends and Emerging Therapies

North America Gastroparesis Market was valued at US$ 1,488.03 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,032.27 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Although the healthcare sector had witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the last few years, the severity of the COVID-19 has made the situation more complicated due to its mode of transmission. North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. In patients with chronic GI illnesses, COVID-19 may initially present as a flare of their underlying GI conditions as viruses have historically been implicated in exacerbations of GI disorders, including gastroparesis. Moreover, according to the world gastroenterology organization, there has been observed a rise in GI complications after COVID-19 symptoms. Patients with COVID-19 may complain of digestive symptoms such as poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, symptoms, or disease activity for pre-existing digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease. However, according to a review of Diabetic Gastroparesis for the Community Pharmacist published in 2016, over 29.1 million people in the US have diabetes and have faced with the complications associated with the disease. Diabetes is the most common systemic disease that causes gastroparesis. Moreover, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in September 2020, nausea and vomiting from detailed consideration as symptoms of COVID?19 is surprising as it can be an early presenting symptom.

The North America Gastroparesis market following are the manufacturers cover –

Allergan Plc

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.)

Cinrx Pharma, LLC (Cindome Pharma)

EVOKE PHARMA

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

NEUROGASTRX, INC.

Pfizer Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

The leading players of the North America Gastroparesis industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Gastroparesis Market – By Type

Idiopathic

Diabetic

Post-surgical

Others

North America Gastroparesis Market – By Drug Class

Prokinetic Agents

Botulinum Toxin Injections

Antiemetic Agent

North America Gastroparesis Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

North America Gastroparesis Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the North America Gastroparesis market.

Table of Contents: North America Gastroparesis Market 2020 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Gastroparesis

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

