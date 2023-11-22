Bariatric surgery devices Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2023-2030

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss surgery and a treatment procedure for obesity. There are various types of gastric procedures such as adjustable gastric band, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy and Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS).

Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001106

Key Players Analysis:

Coloplast Corp

Hologic Inc.

Cooper Medical, Inc. (CooperSurgical Inc.

Cadence Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Carestream Health

Atlantic Medical Group (Atlantic OB-GYN)

Valley Health System, Inc.

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Bariatric surgery devices, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com