Energy Storage Infrastructure Market to 2028 – Comprehensive Details of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

The energy storage infrastructure market is projected to reach US$ 426.66 billion by 2028 from US$ 256.39 billion in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. In terms of capacity, the market is anticipated to reach 11.30 thousand megawatts by 2028 from 4.40 thousand megawatts in 2020, registering a lucrative CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The integration of energy storage technologies could lead to a revolutionary transformation in the energy efficiencies capabilities of the power grid in long term. Factors such as a surge in power generation from renewable energy sources and an increase in demand for stabilizing the energy requirements from the power grid are set to be the major contributors to the growth of the energy sector. Moreover, recent advancements in energy storage technologies have encouraged the adoption of renewable energy sources across various residential as well as commercial end users globally. As a result, investment in energy storage technologies and infrastructure, especially in batteries technologies, has gained substantial traction among major investors and government organizations.

Get Free Sample Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027157/

Top Listed Players in this Report are: