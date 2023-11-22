Oil Refining Market to 2030 – Comprehensive Details of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

Oil refining is a process in which crude oil is transformed using a series of processes in a refinery into products such as fuel, gasoline, lubricants, etc. Oil refining is a three stage process in which separation, conversion and treatment are carried out. Heat is applied to the crude, which is sent to a distillation tower and separated by boiling point. The Oil Refining Market has been segmented into by complexity, by fuel type, and by application type. By complexity the market has been bifurcated into topping, conversion and deep conversion. By fuel type the market has been bifurcated into gasoline, kerosene, LPG and others. By application the market has been bifurcated into transportation, aviation, petrochemical and others.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1.Indian Oil

2.Chevron

3.Shell

4.Exxon Mobil

5.Kuwait Petroleum International

6.Essar Oil

7.China National Petroleum Corporation

8.Total SA

9.Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

10.Kuwait Petroleum