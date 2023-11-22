Pressure Pumping Market to 2030 – Demand of The Report & In-depth Methodology

Pressure Pumping means hydraulic fracturing (including proppant fracturing and acid fracturing, but excluding low rate acidizing) and perforating gun pump down services and expressly excluding cementing, acidizing, sand control gravel packing, related types of miscellaneous pressure pumping services, and coiled-tubing related services. The Pressure Pumping Market is witnessing tremendous growth owing to factors such as rapid industrialization results in increasing demand for energy. In addition, the growing exploration activities in the oil, gas, and mining industry and advancement in technology are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the enhanced recovery rates and productivity of reservoirs are other factors imposing a positive outlook on the market growth. However, the imposition of stringent government regulations and contamination concerns regarding hydraulic fracturing are factors hampering the growth of the market.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1.Baker Hughes

2.Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

3.Frac Tech Services International

4.FTS International

5.Halliburton

6.Key Energy Services

7.Sanjel Corporation

8.Superior Energy Services, Inc

9.Schlumberger

10.Trican