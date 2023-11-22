Solar Power Market to 203. – Demand of The Report & In-depth Methodology

The most important factors that stimulate the growth of solar power market on the whole are unpredictable fossil fuel prices, need for disassociation of dependence on fossil fuel imports from areas of political volatility, environmental concerns over the greenhouse gas emissions associated with fossil fuel use, government incentives, other support programs making solar power more cost competitive, and shift in consumer preference. There is a high demand for solar energy in most of the residential areas due to its low maintenance costs and the reduction in the electricity bills, which is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Further, the development of various infrastructure projects across the world and the constantly increasing population worldwide has given rise to the use of solar energy on a large scale, which has resulted in this market’s growth.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1.Abengoa

2.Acciona Energia S.A.

3.Azure Power

4.BrightSource Energy, Inc.

5.Canadian Solar Inc.

6.eSolar Inc.

7.Nextera Energy Sources LLC

8.Tata Power Solar System Ltd

9.Trina Solar

10.Yingli Solar