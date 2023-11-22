Mobile Water Treatment Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities, and Demand Forecast to 2028

The Mobile Water Treatment Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,448.31 million in 2022 to US$ 4,453.12 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The mobile water treatment market is driven by on-demand or mobile water treatment systems that treat surface water and groundwater, saving transportation costs. The market is fueled by the benefits of mobile water treatment systems, including increased convenience, affordability, and shorter installation times than building a new water treatment plant. Modern water treatment solutions utilize the latest technologies to deliver high-quality water treatment. Consequently, companies in the mobile water treatment market are offering more efficient and cost-effective solutions to meet customer demands.

The rapid industrialization trend encourages companies to minimize disruptions and system downtime, driving the growth of the mobile water treatment market. Mobile water treatment systems also support on-site operations by providing rental equipment to meet short-term water treatment needs. Additionally, infrastructural advancements, particularly in the developing economies of China, India, and Brazil, contribute to the demand for mobile water treatment solutions in the municipal sector.

The mobile water treatment market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America led the market with the largest share, followed by Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the mobile water treatment market from 2022 to 2028.

The demand for a reliable and uninterrupted water supply has increased in several industries where clean water is essential for applications like dilution, steam generation, and washing and cooling manufacturing equipment. This has led to an increase in demand for water in industries such as power generation, manufacturing, food & beverages, and agriculture. The energy & power sector is one of the largest water consumers, which is why many of these plants are located on the coast. These factors are driving the growth of the mobile water treatment market.

Various governments worldwide are implementing regulations to improve water quality and encourage the use of mobile water treatment systems in industries. In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates wastewater treatment, and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) issues permits to wastewater treatment facilities. Additionally, the Water Pollution Control Act enables authorities to ensure effective industrial water usage. In India, population and industrial growth have increased pressure for clean water sources for industrial use, leading to the development of the National Minimum Standard (MINAS) to control water pollution and restore industrial water quality. The law mandates the installation of meters to monitor water usage in industrial operations, processes, treatment, and disposal systems. Due to the strict regulations on fresh water usage, the demand for mobile water treatment systems in India is increasing.

Mobile water treatment systems are crucial in providing purified water for essential operations in various industries. The increasing scarcity of drinking water and depletion of freshwater resources have contributed to the growing demand for these systems across different countries. The market for mobile water treatment is also driven by the need for safe drinking water during natural disasters, as well as the treatment of surface and groundwater. Additionally, the rising demand for better-quality water in rural areas of the Asia Pacific region has significantly contributed to the growth of the mobile water treatment market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, limited access to clean water, and the growing demand for high-quality water from water-intensive industries are fueling the demand for mobile water treatment systems in the region. Therefore, the mobile water treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

The suppliers of mobile water treatment systems in the US offer technologically advanced solutions to ensure the availability of clean water for domestic and industrial use. For example, AMPAC USA is involved in the designing and manufacturing of water treatment systems, which can be set up quickly and easily. Many companies operating across countries in North America offer mobile water purification units for sale or rent. The provision of renting mobile water treatment systems can help in creating a seamless customer experience, which can translate into purchase orders within a short duration. Such facilities are anticipated to propel the growth of the mobile water treatment market in the region.

In Europe, industrial production managers are facing the challenge of balancing operating costs with investment capacity while meeting production requirements and environmental concerns. However, due to constraints on time and capital expenditure, there is a limit to the installation capacity of new water treatment solutions. As a result, there is an increasing demand for flexible rental solutions that can adapt to variations in production levels and operational activities. The mobile and modular units for process water production and wastewater treatment offered by mobile water treatment market players in Europe provide an ideal temporary solution. In the event of a system failure, these solutions enable industries to continue producing demineralized water. The increased flexibility to replace or supplement permanent water treatment facilities in response to unexpected fluctuations is expected to boost the demand for mobile water treatment market share in Europe.

