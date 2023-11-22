Aircraft MRO Market In-depth Research with Industry Rapidly Boost in Future Forecast To 2027

The global Aircraft MRO Market accounted for US$ 80.38 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 119.41 Bn by 2027.

Considering the growing competition worldwide, the implementation of digital technologies is a necessary step toward the growth of MRO companies; this helps them create a continuous stream of data flowing through different levels of the supply chain, further streamlining the communication between the stakeholders and accelerating innovation in various operations. The digital transformation in the aviation industry substantially impacts all areas of the supply chain of the aviation industry, including air traffic management, aircraft operations, and aircraft and component manufacturing and servicing.

The data-driven technologies such as data analytics which helps in tracking aircraft MRO activities in real-time would also optimize the air travel experience of crew and passengers. In addition, other advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning facilitates the airline crew and management to understand the airworthiness of the aircraft. This enable the airline to opt for MRO services. Also, the MRO service providers incorporate AI technologies to boost their procedures by easily and efficiently conducting visual checks and understanding the degree of maintenance and repairs required on the aircraft. Thus, growing trend of inclusion of digital technologies such as AI and machine learning is driving the aircraft MRO market.

The List of Companies in Global

AAR Corp Barnes Group Inc. Collins Aerospace Delta TechOps FL Technics GE Aviation Lufthansa Technik Rolls-Royce Plc Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Turkish Technic Inc.

Furthermore, to implement digitization in the aviation industry for automating and streamlining the processes, governments around the world are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness about digital technologies. For instance, IATA, a US government regulated body, initiated digital aircraft operation that enable airlines in recognizing the aircraft component that require more effective maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities. Thus, such governmental initiatives encourage the airlines to opt for MRO activities frequently, which further help the airports to boost their aircraft MRO facilities. Hence, growing demand for digital technologies among the airlines as well as aircraft MRO service providers to boost respective business is catalyzing the growth of aircraft MRO market.

The global aircraft MRO market has also been analyzed on basis of five major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.

The Asia Pacific is a diverse region that houses more than 4 billion population, and also comprises of dynamic economies that cumulatively generate 35% of the global GDP. The aviation industry in the region is widely a pivotal contributor to its social and economic development. In the year 2017, Asia Pacific surpassed North America in terms of the leading digital travel market. The growth of Asia has been primarily contributed by the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing middle class. This resulted in robust sales gain in fast-developing economies of the region, such as India and China. APAC is expected to be the region experiencing ample of opportunities for providers of aircraft MRO services.

Additionally, the aviation industry in the Southeast Asia region is one of the fastest-growing in Asia as well as globally. In 2017, Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Singapore’s Changi Airport became the first airports in the Southeast Asia region that handled more than 60 million annual passengers. Apart from swift economic growth, the immense growth of low-cost carriers has been the main driver of air traffic growth in the Southeast Asia region which also impact the growth of aircraft MRO market positively. Thus, potential countries in terms of the aviation industry in Southeast Asia region, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and others, generate more revenue for the aircraft MRO market in the APAC region.

The global aircraft MRO market has been segmented on the basis of component, aircraft type, and end-user. Based on component, the aircraft MRO market has been segmented into engine MRO, avionics MRO, airframe MRO, cabin MRO, landing gear MRO, and others. Based on aircraft type, aircraft MRO market has been segmented into fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Further, based on end-user, aircraft MRO market has been segmented into commercial and military.

