Almond Flour Market is anticipated to record a valuation of US$ 877.95 billion by 2030, a recent study by The Insight Partners

Almond flour market was valued at US$ 877.95 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,624.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2030. This is according to our most recent market study on “Almond Flour Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Blanched and Natural), Nature (Organic and Conventional), and End User (Foodservice, Food &B The study highlights significant market growth drivers and well-known industry players, as well as their recent market developments.

The most popular nut product for manufacturing high-end pastries, biscuits, and sweets, including almond macaroons, is almond flour. Due to consumers’ increasing demand for low-carb diets among the health-conscious, almond flour has recently gained traction in the baking sector. As a good source of fat, protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, manganese, and antioxidants, it improves the baked food’s nutritional profile. Additionally, the flour has a lot of monounsaturated fats, which cut cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Almond flour’s low glycemic index assists diabetics in controlling their blood sugar levels. Additionally, it has a lot of prebiotic dietary fibre, which supports digestive health. As a result, increasing interest in leading a healthy lifestyle and rising cases of diabetes, cancer, and other illnesses are among the causes boosting the demand for almond flour. The market is expanding as a result of rising protein-rich flour consumption as well.

King Arthur Flour Company Inc.; Alldrin Brothers; Anthony’s Goods; Hodgson Mill Inc.; Organic Bio, SA; Rolling Hills Nut Company Inc.; Shiloh Farms; Treehouse California Almonds, LLC; Blue Diamond Growers; and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods are among the well-established players in the global almond flour market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on almond flour Market Growth

Wuhan, China, was the site of the initial COVID-19 pandemic report in December 2019. In terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths as of October 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK were among the worst-affected nations. Lockdowns and travel restrictions brought on by the outbreak are harming the businesses and industries of many different nations. One of the key sectors experiencing severe disruptions is the food and beverage industry, which includes supply chain constraints as well as office and factory closures. As a result, over the past few months, the demand for almond flour has dramatically decreased throughout the world.

The report includes the segmentation of the global almond flour market as follows:

Almond Flour Market, by Form

Blanched

Unblanched

Almond Flour Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Almond Flour Market, by End User

Food service

Food &Beverages

Cosmetic Industry

Dietary Supplements

Others

Almond Flour Market, by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



