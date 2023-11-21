Automotive Power Electronics Market Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Players Analysis 2030

Automotive Power Electronics are the devices installed and used for controlling the high voltage and converting varied electric power in a most proficient way. These devices also helps in monitoring a power consumption in an optimized manner. One of the major driver for the growth of Automotive Power Electronics market is the rapid growth in the electric vehicles owing to the reasons that electric vehicle use batteries and doesn’t harm the environment.

Global Automotive Power Semiconductor Industry: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Power Semiconductor Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Snapshot from Competitive Landscape-

Some Top Company Profiles operating in the Automotive Power Semiconductor Industry–

1. Danfoss Group

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

4. NXP Semiconductors

5. Renesas Electronics Corporation

6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7. Rohm Co., Ltd.

8. Texas Instruments Incorporated

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. Vishay Intertechnology Inc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industry based on various segments. It also provides Industry size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industry by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyses these key players in the global Automotive Power Semiconductor Industry. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their Industry penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Leading Industry players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Automotive Power Semiconductor Industry is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

Based on electric vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into engine electronics, transmission electronics, chassis electronics, active safety, driver assistance and passenger assistance

Based on component, the market is segmented into sensor, power integrated circuit and micro controller unit

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into powertrain & chassis, body electronics, safety & security and infotainment & telematics

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology Automotive Power Semiconductor market landscape Automotive Power Semiconductor market – key market dynamics Automotive Power Semiconductor market – global market analysis Automotive Power Semiconductor market – revenue and forecasts to 2030 – type Automotive Power Semiconductor market – revenue and forecasts to 2030 – application Automotive Power Semiconductor market revenue and forecasts to 2030 – geographical analysis Industry landscape Automotive Power Semiconductor market, key company profiles Appendix

