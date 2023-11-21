Air Traffic Management Market to 2030 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The growing technological advancements, as well as the trend of modernizing the airport premises, various airport authorities across the globe also seeking efficient management tools and software to control the growing number of aircraft fleet, which includes traffic management. The increasing demand for network connectivity between the airports as well as the growing number of aircraft are the two major factors bolstering the requirement of airport management. Thus, these factors are strengthening the growth of air traffic management market in the forecast period. The prominent driver of the air traffic management market is the growing trend of modernization of air traffic management infrastructure. The rising requirement of unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM), as well as growing investments in airport developments globally, are creating lucrative opportunities for the air traffic management market in the forecast period.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

2. BAE Systems PLC

3. Harris Corporation

4. Honeywell International, Inc.

5. Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Raytheon Company

8. SAAB AB

9. Saipher ATC

10. Thales Group