Green Airport Market to 2030 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The Green Airport Market has grown rapidly over past few years due to the practice of eco-friendly system and equipment. The development of the global green airport market has raised due to increasing developments in commercial aviation, transformation of existing airports, and the formation of new airports. The increase in the number of smart airports and provision of cost-effective airport facilities using renewable energy sources are likely to fuel the Green Airport Market growth during the forecast period. The necessity for energy at airports has led to the amplified use of renewable energy sources, which is the primary factor driving market growth. The consumption of power at airports is very high, which results in a high carbon footprint and a rise in the pollution levels. The top infrastructure setup costs are expecting to confine the growth of the market. Government provision for the enlargement of advanced airports and stringent regulations related to reducing pollution is fueling the global green airport market growth.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Siemens AG

3. IBM Corporation

4. Amadeus IT Groups SA

5. Collins Aerospace

6. Sabre Corporation

7. Sita Inc.

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Thales Group

10. Indra Siestmas SA