eVTOL Aircraft Market to 2028 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The eVTOL aircraft market is expected to grow from US$ 519.81 million in 2024 to US$ 1,756.28 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2024 to 2028.

The eVTOL aircraft market is in the development phase in the European countries; however, the leading companies are strategically working to leverage the market dynamics. For instance, Volocopter GmbH, a German aircraft manufacturer and a leading pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), had planned to launch the world’s first-ever eVTOL suite of services with the help of passenger air taxis and heavy-lift cargo drones between 2024 and 2026. Also, in March 2022, Jetex and Volocopter signed a strategic partnership agreement to define a safe and sustainable model of urban air mobility. The partnership was established to deploy and operate permanent, economically sustainable, and integrated UAM taxi takeoff and landing infrastructure and services for passenger transportation.

