Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market to 2028 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The space situational awareness (SSA) market was valued at US$ 1,535.91 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 to reach US$ 2,178.89 million by 2028.

Assets in space are gaining importance for several countries, mainly concerning national security. The growing interest in deploying space assets and ensuring their long functional life is leading to several partnerships among countries. Such partnerships cover several aspects of space-related joint missions and information sharing, which, in turn, is expected to offer promising several opportunities for the growth of space situational awareness (SSA) market size. In April 2022, India and the US signed a new SSA arrangement. The partnership is expected to launch new defense space exchanges between the US Space Command and India’s Defence Space Agency.

