Loitering Munition Market to 2028 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The Loitering Munition Market was valued at US$ 972.44 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,539.02 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028.

In order to cope with the growing demand for loitering munition, various loitering munition market players are focusing on enhancing their offerings through strategic alliances such as collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The loitering munition market is still in its initial phases and is expected to grow at a higher rate in the coming years. Thus, various loitering munition market players are expanding market presence to enhance customer reach through strategic alliances. For instance, in September 2022, German manufacturers Rheinmetall and UVision jointly bagged the first order to provide Hero loitering munitions to a NATO military force in Europe. Due to the customer’s secrecy clauses, the company did not disclose any other details of the agreement, including the number of munitions ordered.

Top Listed Players in this Report are: