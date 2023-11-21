CBD Gummies Market Research Reports 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, InDepth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2028

The CBD Gummies Market was valued at US$ 2,133.48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,182.21 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.

CBD or cannabidiol is an active component in cannabis (marijuana). It is gaining huge traction due to its medicinal and healing effects. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CBD demonstrates no effects suggestive of any misuse or dependency potential in people. CBD gummies are chewable sweets infused with CBD oil. They resemble conventional gummies in terms of appearance and flavor. This makes them an attractive alternative over other CBD products, such as CBD oils, that have an overpowering plant flavor.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073371

The List of Companies –

Dixie Brands Aurora Cannabis Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Sunday Scaries. Diamond CBD CBD American Shaman CV Sciences, Inc. Medix CBD CBDFx Elixinol

Based on region, the CBD gummies market is segmented into North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global CBD gummies market, whereas Europe is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Europe has a significant concentration of cannabis consumers. Recently, the European Union has legalized CBD; hence, manufacturers of CBD gummies have a strong growth potential across European nations such as France, Germany, the UK, and Poland. CBD gummies consumption is proliferating rapidly across markets in Europe as manufacturers are focusing on lowering the THC content and using clean-label and organic ingredients. Moreover, CBD regulations are getting softer as authorities in EU Member States now regard CBD as a novel product for food, beverages, and food supplements. These factors are projected to support the growth of the CBD gummies market across Europe over the coming years.

The size of the global CBD gummies market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the CBD gummies market.

Buy this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073371

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic Factor Analysis

3.2.5 Developing Base Number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country Level Data

3.2.8 Limitations & Assumptions

Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com