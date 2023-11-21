Food Safety Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Top manufacturers and Forecast to 2028

The Food Safety Testing Kits Market size is expected to grow from US$ 22,247.0 million in 2022 to US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Food safety testing is a scientific analysis of food products and their contents to find information about various characteristics such as physiochemical properties, composition, and structure. The information is used to determine product safety for consumption. The rising incidence of foodborne illnesses triggers the demand for food safety testing kits. In addition, product recalls hamper the profitability and brand image of manufacturers, which compels manufacturers to adopt food safety testing kits to detect contaminants or adulterants in early stages

The List of Companies –

SGS SA Eurofins Scientific Intertek Group Plc TUV SUD AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. TUV NORD GROUP Bureau Veritas ALS Limited NEOGEN Corporation AsureQuality

In terms of region, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2021, North America held the largest share of the food safety testing kits market; however, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Foodborne illnesses have become a major concern for health systems in Asia Pacific. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) published data in 2019 that suggested that ~275 million people in Asia Pacific fall sick due to foodborne illnesses annually. Food safety concerns also lead to adverse effects on the food trade. The FAO report also suggested that unsafe water and food kill more people each year than measles, malaria, and AIDS combined worldwide, and the issue requires utmost attention by all countries, especially ones in Asia Pacific, considering their poor record of preventing foodborne illnesses.

Based on food type, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The meat, poultry, and seafood products testing includes testing for contaminants and adulteration, wherein one meat type may be adulterated with other meat types. The products may be tested for ash, fat, moisture, protein/nitrogen, heavy metals, pesticides, antibiotics and drugs, salt, chloride, and nitrates and nitrites. The testing helps minimize the risk of food fraud and ensures appropriate product labelling. This is extremely essential for countries in the Middle East where pork or pig meat is not consumed due to religious purposes, and most food products containing meat are required to have Halal certification.

