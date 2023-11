CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes are genome editing tools that allow scientists to make changes to DNA.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006876

The List of Companies

– Merck KGaA

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

– CRISPR Therapeutics

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Mirus Bio LLC

– Editas Medicine

– Takara Bio Inc

– Horizon Discovery Ltd

– Lonza

– Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

– GenScript

– Synthego

– Mammoth Biosciences

– Beam Therapeutics

– Hera BioLabs