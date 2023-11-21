Complete PDF Guide to Stem Cell Banking

Stem cell banking or preservation is a combined process of extraction, processing and storage of stem cells, so that they may be used for treatment of various medical conditions in the future, when required.
The List of Companies
1. Cordlife
2. ViaCord (A Subsidiary of PerkinElmer)
3. Cryo-Save AG
4. StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.
5. Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
6. SMART CELLS PLUS.
7. Vita 34
8. LifeCell
9. Global Cord Blood Corporation
10. CBR Systems, Inc.