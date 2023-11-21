Medical Nutrition Market Is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2030

Medical Nutrition Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

The medical nutrition are therapeutic nutritional supplements prescribed to fulfill specific nutritional need of the patient. It addresses the dietary requirements of patients with chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, malnutrition and others. The medical nutrition includes modification of diet, education & counseling, intravenous nutrition, tube feeding and medical food. It is generally used by dieticians or doctors as drug complements in conventional therapies.

The medical nutrition market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increasing number of premature birth, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of malnutrition and others. Also rise in awareness related to advantage of medicated food among the population is expected to offer opportunities in market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Medical Nutrition Market:

Grifols, S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone India.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Nestle Health Science

Bayer AG

Baxter

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The global medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, route of administration, application and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as pediatric nutrition, parenteral nutrition, elderly nutrition and sports nutrition. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into amino acid solution, lipid emulsion, trace elements, chamber bags and multiple vitamins and antioxidants. Based on route of administration the medical nutrition market is segmented as parenteral, oral and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pediatric malnutrition, gastrointestinal diseases, pulmonary diseases, neurological diseases, renal failure, diabetes and cancer. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce websites, compounding pharmacy, retail pharmacy and hospitals.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical nutrition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical nutrition market market in these regions.

