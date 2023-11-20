Contract Research Organization Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Study Reveal for the forecast to 2028

According to our latest study on “Contract Research Organization Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 88,835.19 million by 2028 from US$ 50,093.56 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The contract research organization (CRO) market growth is attributed to the surge in R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities, government initiatives to increase clinical trial participants, and rising number of clinical trials.

Contract research organizations are outsourcing companies that provide support services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device companies require various testing services such as preclinical services, clinical research services, analytical testing services, bioanalytical testing services, and regulatory services for which CROs have specifically designed their services which perform testing services to reduce the in-house cost and time of the companies required to conduct the extensive range of testing services to comply with the national and international regulatory standards. The contract research organization market report studies the lucrative areas in the market and aims to understand the ongoing contract research organization market trends and opportunities.

Contract Research Organization Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

IQVIA Inc; Parexel International Corporation; Charles River Laboratories, Inc.; ACM Global Laboratories; Merck KGaA (Bio Reliance Corporation); Celerion; Clinitude; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.); Novotech; and Icon PLC are among the key companies operating in the contract research organization market. The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global contract research organization market.

The primary types of services provided in the contract research organization market are early phase development services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and post-approval services. The early phase development services segment is further segmented into drug discovery services and pre-clinical services. The clinical research services segment is expected to hold the major share of the contract research organization market size during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the most prominent type of service sought by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies which significantly reduces costs to the company.

The demand for contract research organizations and their services in research, development, and regulatory approvals has increased significantly over the years with many pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies looking to outsource their R&D, regulatory, clinical trials, and other projects to CROs. CROs provide robust and highly sophisticated infrastructure and services. Recent investments in R&D expenditure by leading companies that utilize services of CROs have seen a rise. According to a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the entire biopharmaceutical industry has invested an estimated US$ 102 billion in R&D in 2019.

Chapter Details of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Landscape

Part 04: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Sizing

Part 05: Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

