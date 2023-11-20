Digital Pathology Market is anticipated to Record a CAGR of 12.1% to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,892.40 Mn by Forecast to 2022-2028

The Digital Pathology Market business intelligence report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the dynamics affecting market valuation over the analysis period. It also covers the competitive landscape, market scope, and market segmentation.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanner, software, storage, and communication system. The scanner segment is further bifurcated into integrated and standalone. The scanner segment is likely to held the largest market share in 2022. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the digital pathology market is bifurcated into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnostics, teleconsultation, and training & education. The drug discovery segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, hospitals, and academics. The pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Competitive Landscape: Several players in the digital pathology market—including Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Nikon Corporation; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Indica Labs; 3DHISTECH Ltd.; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Visiopharm A/S; Glencoe Software, Inc.; and Danaher Corporation are engaged in addressing the growing demands for digital pathology solutions.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Digital Pathology market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Pathology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the criticality of health in social and economic growth, reinforcing the need for greater health investments to secure people’s wellbeing and build long-term health systems around the world. Pathologists are essential employees that play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis response and day-to-day hospital operations. Being front-line workforce puts them at a greater risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, further subjecting their families and social circles to an elevated risk of infection. In May 2020, Indica Labs, a provider of computational pathology software, and Octo, an information technology systems provider to the US Federal Government, announced the online COVID digital pathology repository (COVID-DPR), a virtual collection of high-resolution microscopic COVID-related human tissue images, hosted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

