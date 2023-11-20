Fish Protein Isolates Market Size, Latest Updates And Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, Titled “Fish Protein Isolates Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,187.04 million in 2022 to US$ 1,534.01 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Fish protein isolate is produced by solubilizing fish protein in alkaline conditions and isoelectric precipitation to produce fish protein isolate with functional properties. The demand for fish protein isolates is increasing from various end use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and animal nutrition. The need for fish protein isolates in food & beverages is also growing owing to their incorporation in cereals, protein bars, infant formula, and other fortified food products to improve their nutritional profile for optimal health development. Further, the increasing demand for functional foods, nutritionally enhanced with omega-3 fatty acids, reduced sodium, and high protein content, will fuel the fish protein isolate market growth.

Based on application, the fish protein isolates market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and animal nutrition. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals with fish protein isolate are consumed for improving heart health and maintaining brain health. The fish protein isolate is a rich source of omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids and has several antioxidant properties. These nutrients improve insulin sensitivity, which helps keep the body in an anabolic state and reduce body fat without risking muscle loss. Omega-3 helps the body store carbohydrates within muscles, which directly impacts muscle growth. Therefore, fish protein isolates are utilized in health and dietary supplements, sports nutrition, infant formula, and other products.

By region, the fish protein isolates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2021, North America held the largest share of the fish protein isolates market; however, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. According to Food and Agriculture Organization 2020 report, Asia Pacific is a significant global aquaculture production market. Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam are among the major aquaculture producers. The markets for nutraceutical products, functional food & beverages, and dietary food supplements registered significant growth in Asia Pacific in the past few years. Consumer awareness regarding antiaging, weight management, and other health concerns is rapidly increasing in the region. Thus, the increased consumption of naturally sourced protein, such as fish protein isolate, has encouraged producers to develop fish protein isolate fortified products.

The key players operating in the fish protein isolates market include Advance International Inc, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd, PeterLabs Holdings Sdn Bhd, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Sopropeche SA, Copalis Industry SAS, and Biomega Group AS. These players are engaged in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.

