Vertical Farming Market to 2028 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The vertical farming market is expected to grow from US$ 4,300.2 million in 2021 to US$ 19,864.8 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The vertical farming market is experiencing significant traction across the world due to the mounting demand for food, propelled by the rising global population. Since it uses 90% less water, requires less space, and yields more crops in shorter periods, compared to conventional farming, its demand is increasing at a significant rate. In this technique, the cultivation of fruits and vegetables is not restricted to seasonal cycles, as the requisite atmospheric conditions can be created at farming sites. However, the high initial investment cost is a hindrance to the growth trajectory of the vertical farming market. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for organic food, coupled with the rising adoption of veganism across the world, is anticipated to boost the global vertical farming market during the forecast period.

Top Listed Players in this Report are: