Hydrogen Compressor Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The hydrogen compressors market was valued at US$ 1,765.40 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,609.69 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022–2030.

The electromechanical hydrogen compressors are presently in the research and development stage and electrochemical reactions, ionic liquids, and metal hydrides. The electrochemical compressors have the application of proton exchange membranes lined by electrodes and a peripheral power source to lead the recombination at higher pressures at the cathode and dissociation of hydrogen at the anode. The development of an electrochemical hydrogen compressor (EHC) is necessary to tackle the critical requirements of higher efficiency, lower cost, and improved durability. For instance, HyET Group offers electrochemical hydrogen compression technology, which is exclusively designed to operate the compression and purification step utilizing one piece of equipment. This results in a compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective electromechanical hydrogen compressor. This technology minimizes downtime, as electrochemical compression stacks are static equipment, and hence, they do not have the wear and tear issue.

