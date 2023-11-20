Bike-sharing Service Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The bike-sharing service is rapidly gaining momentum among youths and the working-class population. Such services offer transport flexibility, reduced vehicular emissions, and health benefits, and these factors are seen to boost consumer inclination towards such services. Easy accessibility and affordability are further encouraging individuals to use these services. The bike-sharing service market seems highly lucrative, and the integration of advanced technologies such as location sharing and digital payments would continue to expand the demand in the future.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. Bird Rides, Inc.

2. Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc.)

3. Lyft, Inc.

4. Mobike

5. Mobycy (BycyShare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

6. ofo Inc.

7. Spin (Ford Smart Mobility LLC)

8. Vélib’ Métropole

9. Youon (Yonganxing Technology Co., Ltd.)

10. Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd