North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market was valued at US$ 400.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 569.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Amid the active ingredients usually used in cosmetics preparation, there is a global trend of incorporating vegetable source products due to their commercial appeal, safety, and rich composition, often related with a synergistic or multifunctional effect. Botanical extracts are high in secondary metabolites that exist in plants with high structural diversity. Both flavonoids and non-flavonoids are related to various cosmetic properties, such as photoprotection, antiaging, moisturizing, antioxidant, astringent, anti-irritant, and antimicrobial activity. With bioactive components and pharmacologic activities, bioactive ingredients provide dermatologic benefits with potential applications for skin rejuvenation, photoprotection, and wound healing. The North America cosmetic bioactive ingredients market growth is mainly attributed to rising preference for natural ingredients in cosmetic products and increasing launch of bioactive ingredients.

The North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients market following are the manufacturers cover –

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

FMC CORPORATION

Cargill, Incorporated

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DSM

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Roquette Frères

ADM

Vytrus Biotech

The leading players of the North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

By Ingredient Type

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

Carotenoids and Antioxidants

Plant Extracts

Minerals

Amino Acids

Proteins and Peptides

Others

By Sources

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Table of Contents: North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Cosmetic Bioactive Ingredients

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

