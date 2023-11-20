North America Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Cosmeceuticals Market was valued at US$ 12,918.33 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23,275.18 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the cosmeceuticals market is majorly attributable to the rising consumer interest in natural and nutrition-rich products for health and beauty concerns. The aging population, increasing consumer spending, and beauty consciousness are other factors supporting the sales. It has been observed that the demand is high among people aged 30-45. Over the past decades, the decreasing mortality rate has increased the aging population all over North America. People living longer and wanting to retain their youthful appearance positively affect the market growth. Thus, the rising demand for anti-aging products to prevent hair damage, age spots, uneven skin tone, dry skin, and wrinkles is rising, which, in turn, will create opportunities for new introductions and innovations in the cosmetic industry.

The report covers an in depth analysis of the key market players within the market

Allergan

Amway Corp.

Avon Products Inc.

BASF SE

Beiersdorf Global

Croda International Plc

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever plc

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America cosmeceuticals market is segmented into active ingredient, distribution channel, product, and country. By active ingredient, the cosmeceuticals market is segmented into antioxidants, peptides and proteins, exfoliants, retinoids, botanicals, and others. The antioxidants segment held the largest market share in 2021.

The North America cosmeceuticals market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online retail stores, convenience stores, specialist stores, and other distribution channels. In 2021, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the largest share of the market. The cosmeceuticals market, by product, is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. The skin care segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Cosmeceuticals Market

North America Cosmeceuticals Market report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the North America Cosmeceuticals industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption space of North America Cosmeceuticals . The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to check the most influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

What will be the North America Cosmeceuticals Market was valued at US$ 12,918.33 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23,275.18 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. and size of the North America Cosmeceuticals market throughout the forecast period?

