Electric Vehicle Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow from US$ 385.25 billion in 2022 to US$ 1,376.09 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The electric vehicle market witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by consumer adoption of EVs, government support and initiatives, and the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation. Electric Vehicle is defined as vehicle that are power-driven by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery to drive the wheels and is capable of charging from an external source. Another major driving factor for the Electric Vehicle market is the growing awareness towards sustainable, eco-friendly transportation with huge government investments towards developing smart battery technologies with government funding to promote sustainable transportation.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. BAIC Group

2. BYD Company Motors

3. Daimler AG

4. Ford Motor Company

5. General Motors

6. Mitsubishi Motors

7. Nissan Motor Corporation

8. Tesla Inc.

9. Toyota Motor Corporation

10. Volkswagen AG