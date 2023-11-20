Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Medical Composition, Type, End-Use Industry and Region Analyzed With Trends and Forecasts to 2030

The Metagenomic Sequencing Market report outlines the evolution of Metagenomic Sequencing Market by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2030. Metagenomic Sequencing Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Injectable Cement Industry through 2023-2030, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

Key Players Analysis:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

PerkinElmer

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

BGI Group

Macrogen Inc.

GENEWIZ

Eurofins Scientific

Novogene Corporation

The report covers key developments in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Metagenomic Sequencing Market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Metagenomic Sequencing Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behaviour & the growth of the market as well as industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Product and Service, the global Metagenomics sequencing market is segmented into Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Services, Analysis and Data Interpretation Solutions.

Based on Workflow, the market is categorised into Sample Processing and Library Preparation, Sequencing, Data Processing and Analysis.

Based on Technology, the market is categorised into 16s rRNA Sequencing, Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, Whole-Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly, Metatranscriptomics.

Based on Application, the market is categorised into Drug Discovery, Ecological and Environmental Applications, Clinical Diagnostics, Soil Microbiome Applications, Industrial Applications, Veterinary Applications, Other Applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Metagenomic Sequencing Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Metagenomic Sequencing Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

