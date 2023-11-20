Event Management Platform Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast By 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, Titled “Event Management Platform Market was valued at US$ 31,236.76 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 60,011.52 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The market for event management platforms in North America and Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as a growing population of tech-savvy individuals, widespread internet access, and improved internet connectivity. As a result, the usage of event management platforms has increased substantially. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced data analytics in these platforms is contributing to the market’s expansion, leading to a greater demand for event management solutions.

The APAC market for event management platforms has witnessed significant growth due to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in countries like India and China. The governments in this region have also taken initiatives to promote digital infrastructure, which has further spurred the adoption of event management solutions. In addition, the region boasts a vast customer base across various industries, which has increased the need for effective brand marketing strategies to reach potential clients. The fierce competition between businesses and organizations expanding their operations in the region has also led to a surge in popularity of event management platforms. All these factors combined present a significant opportunity for the growth of the event management platform market in APAC.

The market for event management platform is experiencing growth in MEA and SAM regions, which can be attributed to several factors, including the incorporation of advanced virtual reality techniques and gamification in these platforms to enhance audience engagement. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT in event management platforms is also contributing to this growth. As a result, there is a positive outlook for the event management platform market with numerous lucrative opportunities expected during the forecast period.

The events industry in North America is undergoing significant transformation, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant technological innovations. The events industry has been experiencing a boost as a result, particularly in the area of conference and seminar events. The standard for such events has shifted from just requiring an overhead projector to now necessitating wireless connectivity, LCD projectors, video conferencing, and quick notebooks, which have become essential for businesses to operate efficiently in North America. Therefore, the evolution of the events industry is expected to provide event management platform vendors with lucrative opportunities.

The event management platform market is being influenced by several factors, including an increasing preference for global virtual events and a rise in industrial webinars. Additionally, the growth of the market is being driven by the use of gamification techniques to engage a wider audience and the adoption of advanced technologies. However, certain challenges associated with event management platforms are hindering the market’s growth.

The North American event management platform market is experiencing growth during the forecast period due to the significant investment by governments and other industries in the event industry. As market competition increases, companies strive to utilize the information for valuable insights. To achieve this, event management software providers are integrating their tools with various enterprise systems such as CRM, marketing automation software, payment gateways, and collaboration platforms to harness data effectively. These technologies enable organizations to capture and analyze attendees’ behavior, facilitating more informed business decisions.

Active Network; Arlo; Attendify; Aventri; Bizzabo; Cvent; Event Espresso LLC.; Eventbrite, LLC; Grenadine Technologies Inc.; and Zerista, Inc. are a few key event management platform market companies operating in the North American event management platform market.

Gamification involves designing systems that resemble games around a particular content, typically involving the creation of teams, tracking task completion, and rewarding points. Nowadays, organizations across different industries are increasingly adopting gamification to enhance the quality of event experiences. By utilizing gamification techniques, event organizers are able to effectively increase attendee engagement by creating game-like mechanics that provide attendees with a unique event experience.

Event organizers can achieve their goals by utilizing event gamification while creating a memorable and enjoyable experience for attendees. This is achieved by tapping into attendees’ emotions, resulting in benefits such as promoting relaxation, boosting confidence, facilitating effective communication, and generating a sense of unity. Event organizers typically employ various gamification methods, including social media engagement, networking games, Q&A sessions, and teamwork games, which any event management platform can facilitate. For example, Glue Up offers an event gamification tool as part of their event management software. As the popularity of global events continues to rise, event gamification is expected to provide market players with new opportunities for growth.

The global event management platform market size has been determined using a combination of primary and secondary research methods. The research process began with extensive secondary research using both internal and external sources to collect qualitative and quantitative data related to the market. This process was aimed at obtaining an overview and forecast for the event management platform market across all segments. Subsequently, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry experts and commentators, including VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders who specialize in the event management platform market. The primary research process was designed to validate the data and gain additional analytical insights into the market.

