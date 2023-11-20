Acrylamide Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year 2028

The “Acrylamide Market” is expected to grow from US$ 4,254.16 million in 2021 to US$ 6,500.22 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Acrylamide is a solid substance that lacks odor and can dissolve in both water and different organic solvents. It can be obtained in crystal form or as a solution in water. Acrylamide is currently being used more frequently in the treatment of water and wastewater.

The global acrylamide market based on product type is bifurcated into acrylamide water solutions and acrylamide crystals. In 2020, the acrylamide crystals segment led the acrylamide market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the acrylamide market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

INEOS Styrolution India Limited

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

SNF

Kemira Oyj

BASF SE

Black Rose Industries Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

NUOER GROUP

EMCO Dyestuff

The market for acrylamides is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held the dominant share of the market. The demand for personal care and cosmetic products has increased due to changing consumer lifestyles and rising urbanization, resulting in a higher demand for acrylamides. The growth of the acrylamide market in the Asia Pacific region is also driven by the increasing use of acrylamides in industries such as enhanced oil recovery, paper and pulp, water and wastewater treatment, and textiles.

Acrylamide Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Acrylamide Water Solution

Acrylamide Crystals

By Application:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Cosmetics

Paper Manufacturing

Chemicals Intermediate

Textile

The COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges to various industries, including the chemicals & materials sector. The acrylamides market was adversely impacted by the shortage of raw materials and labor, factory shutdowns, and operational difficulties due to COVID-19 safety protocols. This situation led to a restraint in the growth of the market. However, with the successful implementation of vaccination programs, the situation has improved, and business activities are resuming, leading to a rise in demand for acrylamides. Global economies are recovering, and manufacturers are restoring the production capacity of acrylamides. This development is expected to increase the demand for acrylamides globally in the years to come.

