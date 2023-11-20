Vacuum Insulated Tubing Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2030

The global “Vacuum Insulated Tubing Market” was valued at US$ 35.71 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 61.38 million by 2030.

Vacuum insulated tubing manufacturers are key stakeholders in the global vacuum insulated tubing market. A few of the key vacuum insulated tubing market players in the market are Andmir Group, Exceed Oilfield Equipment Inc, Imex Canada Inc, ITP Interpipe, Lake Petro, Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology CO Ltd, Nakasawa, Shengji Group, Tenergy Equipment & Service Ltd, TMK Group, and Vallourec. The end users of vacuum insulated tubing include oil producer companies such as ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell plc, Saudi Aramco, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, and more.

Based on country, the North America vacuum insulated tubing market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is one of the leading oil-producing regions globally. The US and Canada are major oil producers, with significant reserves and advanced extraction techniques such as hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, ~100 countries across the globe produce crude oil; of these 100 countries, the top five countries contribute to the 51% share of overall crude oil production in 2021. The US and Canada contribute 14.5% and 5.8% of total global crude oil production, respectively.

Low-cost assets, reduced production costs, and a rise in oil-well efficiencies are contributing to the growth of the oil & gas industry in this region. As a result, the vacuum insulated tubing market players in the oil & gas industry are investing considerable amounts to increase their market share. Thus, rising investment in the oil & gas industry is expected to offer the vacuum insulated tubing market growth opportunities in the coming years.

In the Middle East & Africa (MEA), the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, and Kuwait are among the key countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most economic operations in the region were suspended due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the first two quarters of 2020. Many countries in Africa are still in the developing phase. Countries in the Middle East, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, witnessed a notable decline in the oil & gas sector due to a sharp drop in oil demand from major end-user countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. As a result, countries in the MEA registered a low volume of oil and gas production during 2020, which subsequently hampered the vacuum insulated tubing market growth. Further, as the regulations of COVID-19 pandemic has been removed the vacuum insulated tubing market growth started to recover from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

