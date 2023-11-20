Frozen Sweet Potato Hash Brown and Tater Shots Market Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2030

The “Frozen Sweet Potato Hash Brown and Tater Shots Market” size is projected to grow from US$ 113.33 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 171.66 million by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The popularity of sweet potato products such as frozen hash browns and tater shots has increased in the last few years due to increasing awareness of the nutritional value and health benefits of sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They have lower glycemic index than white potatoes which do not elevate the blood sugar level. Frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots are widely consumed in quick service restaurants and school cafeterias and institutions. They are also available across supermarket shelves and convenience stores. The availability of various brands of products across various retail as well as foodservice channels is expected to boost the frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots market growth over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

R. Simplot Company

Handy Food Innovation Ltd

Praeger’s Sensible Foods LLC

B&G Foods Inc

Conagra Brands Inc

The growing adoption of a plant-based diet has prompted manufacturers to develop healthy and nutritious plant-based alternatives to conventional frozen food products such as hash brown and tater shots. For instance, in 2022, B&G Foods Inc launched three distinct frozen products?Green Giant Restaurant Style sides, Green Giant Zucchini Tots, and Green Giant Veggie Spiral Skillets, thus extending its product line of frozen snacks and appetizers. B&G Foods Inc also offers Green Giant Veggie Tots, positioned as a healthy alternative to tater shots and French fries. The Veggie Tots consist of sweet potato as a major ingredient, along with cauliflower. Similarly, in 2021, Tyson Foods Inc launched a new line of plant-based products under the brand First Pride in certain retail markets and e-commerce platforms across Asia Pacific; its plant-based frozen food products included frozen bites, nuggets, and strips. Thus, the growing inclination toward plant-based frozen food has prompted manufacturers to expand product offerings, which is expected to fuel the frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots market growth during the forecast period.

Frozen Sweet Potato Hash Brown and Tater Shots Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Hash Brown

Tater Shots

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2022, North America held the largest share of the frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots market, and Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for convenience food products and frozen ready meals for on-the-go consumption has been growing for the past few years. European consumers are also inclined toward the consumption of nutritious & organic frozen snacks and appetizers. Further, frozen snack producers have rapidly adapted to changing consumer preferences for convenience food. Also, food manufacturers are focused on investing in cold chain infrastructure to enhance the efficiency of the frozen food supply chain. The growing demand for convenience frozen food is expected to fuel the frozen sweet potato hash brown and tater shots market during the forecast period.

