Frozen Potato Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2030

The “Frozen Potato Market” size is projected to grow from US$ 65,063.77 million in 2022 to reach US$ 92,630.12 million by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The popularity of sweet potato products such as frozen hash browns and tater shots has increased in the last few years due to increasing awareness of the nutritional value and health benefits of sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They have lower glycemic index than white potatoes which do not elevate the blood sugar level. Frozen potatoes are widely consumed in quick service restaurants and school cafeterias and institutions. They are also available across supermarket shelves and convenience stores. The availability of various brands of products across various retail as well as foodservice channels is expected to boost the frozen potato market growth over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of This Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015065

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Bart?s Potato Company

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Mccain

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd

R. Simplot Company

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The cold chain, which consists of pre-cooling, refrigerated storage, and refrigerated transport, is one of the pillars of the postharvest handling chain. It is regarded as the backbone of any postharvest industry (developed or developing) and an essential set of technologies for reducing food losses. In addition, cold chain logistics have proven to be a critical necessity for any country seeking to enhance its frozen food market share. Cold chain infrastructure has increased significantly in recent years. For instance, according to the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR) and the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) report, the total capacity of refrigerated warehouses globally increased to 719 million cubic meters in 2020 which is 16.7% greater than the capacity reported in 2018. Major market service providers are constantly improving their technologies to stay ahead of the competition and maintain efficiency, integrity, and safety across the globe. For instance, vendors have implemented Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and RFID technology to improve efficiency with smaller shipments. In addition, they are expanding their multi-compartment refrigerated vehicle fleets to provide additional services to consumers. Thus, advancements in cold chain infrastructure are emerging as a lucrative opportunity for the frozen potato market players.

Buy this research report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015065

Frozen Potato Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shaped

Mashed

Battered/Cooked

Topped/Stuffed

End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the frozen potato market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2022, North America held the largest share of the frozen potato market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The frozen food industry in Asia Pacific has experienced a huge shift over the years. The development of cold chain infrastructure such as logistics and warehouses is providing strong growth potential to the manufacturers of frozen food to expand their footprints in Asia Pacific. According to National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NNCCD), currently, there are total of 7,645 cold storages in India with 34 million metric tonnes of capacity. Thus, the presence of robust cold storage facilities in the developing Asia Pacific countries is driving the growth of the frozen potato market.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com